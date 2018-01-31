× Man in critical condition after crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in critical condition after a crash in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening.

Lt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on State Route 201 near I-215 West. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 6 p.m.

Royce said a car going eastbound on 201 rear-ended another vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed.

A 60-year-old man in the car that rear-ended the other vehicle suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital.

UHP says traffic is backed up in the area of the crash, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.