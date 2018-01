× I-80 back open after car hits moose in Parleys Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah – Parts of I-80 in Parleys Canyon are back open after a crash involving a moose overnight.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a car traveling westbound hit a young moose just before midnight near mile post 131.

Then another car hit the car that had just hit the moose.

The people in the cars suffered minor injuries.

However, the Utah Highway Patrol had to put down the moose.