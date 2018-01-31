How to ski all 14 Utah resorts in a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a traumatic run-in with an Aspen tree and the year-long healing process that followed, Matt D. LaPlante decided to check off his bucket list of skiing all of Utah and to add a little adventure, do it in one week. He partnered with Salt Lake Magazine to explain how he accomplished his skiing goal.

To read the full article in Salt Lake Magazine pick up a copy or go here: https://saltlakemagazine.com/incredible-journey-skiing-14-utah-resorts-7-days/- How the story came about: Andrea talks about the story published in Salt Lake magazine and what makes it so interesting.