Funding your Future: Little known ways your credit union can help you

Little Known Ways Your Credit Union Can Help You
- Notary
- Verifies identity of signers and that they are signing of own free will
- Great for wills & power of attorney
- Arm You with Rates
- Provide Estimates or Pre-Approval for Car & Home Loans
- Blue Book Value
- Know what your car is worth before selling or trading-in
- Retirement Planning
- Meet with an advisor for free
- Rollover accounts into one easy to manage place
- Free Coin Counting <$100
- Experts to help teach:
- Buying a home
- Starting a business
- Ways to save
- Debt consolidation
- How to build credit
- Free Suckers
