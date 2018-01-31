Funding your Future: Little known ways your credit union can help you

Posted 2:49 pm, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 08:04AM, January 31, 2018

  1. Notary
    1. Verifies identity of signers and that they are signing of own free will
    2. Great for wills & power of attorney
  2. Arm You with Rates
    1. Provide Estimates or Pre-Approval for Car & Home Loans
  3. Blue Book Value
    1. Know what your car is worth before selling or trading-in
  4. Retirement Planning
    1. Meet with an advisor for free
    2. Rollover accounts into one easy to manage place
  5. Free Coin Counting <$100
  6. Experts to help teach:
    1. Buying a home
    2. Starting a business
    3. Ways to save
    4. Debt consolidation
    5. How to build credit
  7. Free Suckers

