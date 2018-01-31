For the first time ever, West Wendover will offer quickie weddings

For the first time in its history, the Utah-Nevada border town of West Wendover will begin offering marriage licenses.

Despite Nevada’s reputation as a “quickie wedding” destination, West Wendover has never offered marriage licenses before now. Mayor Daniel Corona said beginning Valentine’s Day, they will hand out licenses at West Wendover City Hall.

To commemorate the event, the mayor said the city will give out gift baskets to the first 10 couples to come through and get married.

Here’s the flier the city put out: