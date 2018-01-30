× SLC man charged with allegedly stabbing, killing stepfather

SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake City man has been charged for allegedly stabbing his stepfather on Jan. 27.

Charles Anthony Petrie, 30, was arrested near 700 E. and 1700 S. in Salt Lake City.

According to a probable cause statement released by police, officers were dispatched to a home on Jan. 27 on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived on scene, they found Petrie’s stepfather dead.

When police interviewed the family of the victim, they learned that a witness had heard the man screaming, and ran into his bedroom to see what was going on. In the probable cause statement, police said that they observed Petrie on a bed, “with both hands on the knife pushing it down on the victim’s chest.”

The witness reportedly told police that the victim said, “he’s killing me, he’s killing me,” while Petrie was on top of him. The witness was able to wrestle Petrie off the victim. Shortly after, Petrie was transported by police to the station for questioning.

“During the interview, detectives observed blood all over the a/p’s [Petrie’s] hands, shirt, and shoes,” police wrote.

Petrie was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Jan. 27. He was charged with murder.