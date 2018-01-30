× Skier dies in Park City skiing accident

PARK CITY, Utah— A 20 year-old man has been pronounced dead after striking a tree while skiing, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday about an injured skier that had struck a tree. The Salt Lake City resident had been skiing on an advanced trail on the Canyon’s Village side of the Park City Mountain.

After medical attention and life saving efforts were performed the man was pronounced dead. Deputies are still investigating the incident.

The identity of the man has not been released as extended family members are being notified of the tragedy.

More updates to come.