Recipe: Tomato and Roasted Red Bell Pepper Soup

National Wear Red Day is part of Go Red For Women, which is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.

National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 2nd, observed the first Friday in February to bring national attention to the #1 killer for women -- heart disease.

Amber Nielson, president of the University of Utah Alpha Phi chapter alongside her entire sorority invites everyone in Utah to join them in wearing red in honor of the mothers, sisters, daughters, friends and more who have been affected by this disease.

Not only is Amber bringing some awareness about her chapters philanthropy, the American Heart Association, she also shows us how to make a delicious soup courtesy of the American Heart Association. Check it out below!

Tomato and Roasted Red Bell Pepper Soup

Ingredients:

14.5 oz. canned, no-salt-added, diced tomatoes (undrained)

1 3/4 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup chopped, roasted red bell peppers, drained if bottled

1 Tbsp. dried basil (crumbled)

1/2 tsp. dried oregano (crumbled)

1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

2 tsp. olive oil (extra virgin preferred)

1/4 tsp. sugar

1/8 tsp. salt

1/4 cup chopped, fresh parsley

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, stir together the tomatoes with liquid, broth, roasted peppers, basil, oregano, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the oil, sugar, and salt. Serve sprinkled with the parsley.

For more American Heart Association recipes, visit www.recipes.heart.org