Participate in the Clear The Air Challenge

If you haven`t signed up to compete in this year`s Clear The Air Challenge it`s not too late

The month-long challenge, which starts February 1, is about helping to make a big difference in improving Utah`s air by The Clear the Air Challenge is a competition to improve air quality in Utah by driving less and driving smarter.

This is the 9th annual Clear The Air Challenge, but the first time the Challenge has ever been held in February when typically heavy inversion month. UCAIR has a big goal this year - to eliminate 300,000 single-occupant trips, save 2 million miles and reduce emissions. Teams can be made up of co-workers, family, friends, neighbors, or anyone.

There are so many simple and fun ways to save trips and miles:

Carpool more and re-connect with friends and co-workers Take public transit one day week rather than driving Skip the Trip and opt to make dinner at home rather than going out or bring your lunch to work Telework rather than going into the office Walk or bike to your destination - it will help get those steps in .

Teams log their miles in the TravelWise Tracker and at the end of the Challenge we announce winners for: Most pounds of emissions saved Most trips saved Most participants in a team, Corporate role model



Participation is free and sign up is fast and easy at www.ClearTheAirChallenge.org. The Challenge is organized and brought to you by TravelWise and the Salt Lake Chamber.