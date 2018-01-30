Watch: SLC man assaults police officer, punches him in the face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A man was arrested Monday night for assaulting a police officer, after officers reportedly found him trespassing in a stairwell.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a trespasser near 1400 S. West Temple Street around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 26-year-old Jeffrey Murray "intoxicated in a stairwell."

"Officers assisted the male to his feet, however, once on his feet the male struck one of the officers in the face," police wrote. Murray allegedly then resisted arrest as officers attempted to take him into custody.

Murray was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries he sustained from the confrontation, and what police called, "extreme intoxication."