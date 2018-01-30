Inside Kelsey Well’s lifestyle transformation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four years ago, Utah native Kelsey Wells started a lifestyle journey that would change the rest of her life.

Now, the fitness blogger and Instagram extraordinaire has almost 1 million followers on Instagram, is a SWEAT App trainer alongside Kayla Itsines, and even has her own training program.

What started out as a simple postpartum lifestyle change to better her health turned out to change her entire life. Not only did she start to recognize her passion for fitness and exercise, she also recognized how great the benefits of nutrition and exercise are not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well.

Follow Kelsey's blog at www.kelseywells.com and on Instagram @kelseywells