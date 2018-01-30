× Former U of U quarterback Alex Smith traded by the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – Quarterback Alex Smith has been traded to Washington, the Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.

The trade was not made official, and won’t be until the new league year begins, which is on March 14, 2018. Still, sources told the Kansas City Star that the deal was in place, and it would go through.

Smith played for the University of Utah wearing number 11, where he finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2004. Smith led the Utes to a victory in both the 2003 Liberty Bowl and the 2005 Fiesta Bowl.

There was no word of the details of the trade, or what compensation would be made at the time of this report.