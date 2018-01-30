Five arrested, drugs seized in Salt Lake Valley drug investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people from Honduras are facing deportation after an investigation by local narcotics agents.

Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigation have also seized more than 100 balloons containing heroin and nearly 50 balloons containing crack cocaine, according to a statement from DPS.

Agents acted on intelligence gathered in Operation Rio Grande and identified six Honduran nationals suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking organization, the statement said.

Of the five people arrested, four had previously been deported for drug trafficking and three had felony warrants for previous drug distribution charges in Utah, according to DPS.

“All five subjects were Honduran nationals in the country illegally and had immigration detainers placed on them,” the statement said.