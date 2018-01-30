× Duchense County Inmates accused of using drugs in jail

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah – The Duchesne County Jail announced that it had gathered information that an inmate allegedly had given drugs to other inmates while in her housing unit.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 9, jail staff learned that Vicky Di Anne Christensen had reportedly concealed drugs inside of her body when she went to jail on Dec. 30.

When given a drug test, Christensen and other inmates tested positive for opiates, and two others also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“People who are addicted to opiates are worried about being arrested, and then having to come down off drugs in jail, so they’re more willing now to conceal the drugs inside their bodies,” Duchesne County Jail Commander Lt. Jeremy Curry said. “We have no way to search inside their bodies without reasonable suspicion to believe they have something concealed.”

It was unknown what criminal charges were filed as a result of this incident. The Duchesne County Jail said that it didn’t take cases like this lightly, however.

“We pursue criminal charges, which makes these cases public, because we want to set the standard that if you bring drugs into the jail, you are going to be charged,” Curry said.