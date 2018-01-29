Video shows package thief slip on front lawn, injure leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Karma. That's the word one Washington State homeowner said came to mind when she watched a thief slip and fall on wet grass while stealing several packages off her porch.

Lizeth Ababneh's RING and Nest security system captured a woman grabbing three boxes off her porch. But as the woman ran to an awaiting car she slipped. In the video, the woman struggled to get up and it appears her leg or ankle is injured.

The driver of the getaway car gets out and carries the suspected package thief to the car, then comes back for the boxes.

Ababneh told KCPQ the video is comical, but the boxes contained needed medication for her husband.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's office has opened up an investigation into the theft.

Ababneh said thieves hit her house and their neighbor's house on Friday.