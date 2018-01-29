× Suspect in custody, one in critical condition after Murray shooting

MURRAY, Utah – A suspect was taken into custody 45 minutes after a shooting in Murray Monday afternoon.

According to Officer Kenny Bass with the Murray Police Department, two men were arguing at the Brick Gate Apartments in Monday around 1:45 p.m. During the argument, Bass said that one man pulled out a gun, and reportedly shot the other in the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Shortly after the shooting, the suspect fled on a nearby TRAX train, Bass said. Information on how police located the suspect, or where they were apprehended was not clear.

Police were still trying to determine an exact motive for the shooting Monday afternoon. Neither the victim or the suspect were named by at the time of this report.

