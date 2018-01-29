Missing Hogle Zoo cat ‘Mushu’ spotted on security cam
SALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo has provided an update on “Mushu,” the eight-pound Pallas’ cat who disappeared from his enclosure Sunday.
A security camera with night vision captured a photo of Mushu “just where we thought he was – close to home, in the maintenance area” near the zoo’s Asian Highlands exhibit.
Crews are continuing to recapture Mushu.
“He is not dangerous and the Zoo is still open,” a Facebook post from Hogle Zoo said.
40.749104 -111.818722