Missing Hogle Zoo cat ‘Mushu’ spotted on security cam

SALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo has provided an update on “Mushu,” the eight-pound Pallas’ cat who disappeared from his enclosure Sunday.

A security camera with night vision captured a photo of Mushu “just where we thought he was – close to home, in the maintenance area” near the zoo’s Asian Highlands exhibit.

Crews are continuing to recapture Mushu.

“He is not dangerous and the Zoo is still open,” a Facebook post from Hogle Zoo said.