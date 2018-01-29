× Man arrested after allegedly robbing apartment by sharpening knife in front of victim

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly using intimidating tactics to rob a Salt Lake City apartment.

Jordan Lakin, 25, was booked into jail for aggravated robbery, after he and three other suspects allegedly entered an apartment near 500 E. and 100 S. in Salt Lake City, pulled out a knife and began sharpening it in front of the resident.

“The victim believed this was a threat for his safety and believed he was being robbed,” The Salt Lake City Police Department wrote.

Police stated that Lakin reportedly left the apartment with the victim’s property, and was later taken into custody. The remaining three suspects were still at large.

When asked about the apartment where the robbery occurred, a neighbor said that there has always been a lot of traffic in and out, as well as potential drug activities.

“I work nights and I come home after eleven pm and I can hear things going on up there, fights to domestic violence, to I don’t know, drug transactions,” Thomas Evans, a resident of the building said. “There’s been drugs in and out of here, and other robberies and stuff like that, it’s pretty prevalent.”