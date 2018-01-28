Uniquely Utah: A piece of Ogden in the Paramount Pictures logo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you enjoy movies, you've probably seen the Paramount Pictures logo—a picture of a mountain surrounded by stars. But did you know the logo was inspired by a mountain in northern Utah?

Historian Charles Trentelman reported for the Ogden Standard Examiner for 35 years, and he said one of the founders of Paramount was a man named William Hodkinson.

Hodkinson ran a theater chain in Utah before making his mark in Hollywood in 1914.

"Mr. Hodkinson pulled out a piece of paper and a pencil and sketched the mountain of his boyhood, which was Ben Lomond," Trentelman said of the origin of Parmount's logo.

The logo has evolved over the years, see the video above for the story.