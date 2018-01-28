Provo Police visit second grader who wrote heartwarming letter

PROVO, Utah — A young Utahn and his siblings got to spend some time with police officers and even sit in a patrol car after the boy wrote a heartwarming letter to the Provo Police Department.

Provo Police posted photos of Aryan Kumar and his siblings being visited by a pair of officers. Aryan wrote a letter to police earlier this month saying he wants to be a police officer.

“I want to be a police officer and I want to work with you and the help the community,” the letter states in part. “Please give me [a] chance.”

The department responded:

“Your thoughtful letter was well received by the Provo Police Department. Officers Fernandez and Soule were very pleased to meet you and your family. It is very commendable that you want to be a police officer and help your community. We look forward to assisting you, to that end, when you are a little older. Best of luck to you and your family! Thank you for your support.”

Aryan’s full letter states: