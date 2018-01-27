× Search and rescue responds after man found naked in creek near Centerville

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A medical helicopter has been dispatched after hikers spotted a naked man in the water of Deuel Creek near Centerville Saturday.

Sgt. DeAnn Servey with Davis County Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 2:20 p.m. when some hikers spotted a naked man lying in the water along the Deuel Creek Trail near Centerville.

The man was found near the top of the trail and medical crews are with him. He is being treated for hypothermia.

“Vitals were to the point where we needed to LifeFlight him out of there,” Servey said.

It was not immediately clear how the man came to be in the creek. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.