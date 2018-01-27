LDS General Authority Seventy Elder Von G. Keetch has died

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a “brief and sudden illness” Elder Von G. Keetch, who served as a General Authority Seventy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has passed away.

In a statement given by the Church, they say Elder Keetch has served in his calling since April of 2015. He also served as its executive director of the Public Affairs Department.

“His loss is deeply felt,” said a spokesperson for the church. “We extend our love and prayers to his wife Bernice, his children and loved ones, and pray for the Lord’s blessings of peace to be with them at this tender time.”

No further details have been released about the death or funeral services.

