Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspects sought in four theft cases

In this week's first case, police in West Jordan are looking for a thief who drove into an open garage and stole a large amount of tools. The theft occurred in the area of 6500 West and 7500 South, and the suspect is driving a new model Hyundai. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Det. Lorence at 801-256-2140.

In Cedar City, police are looking for two suspects accused of theft at a Wal-Mart. Anyone who recognizes them should call Det. Ludlow at 435-586-2956.

Salt Lake City Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole $30,000 worth of jewelry in Salt Lake City. Anyone who recognizes the man should call Salt Lake City PD. Non-emergency dispatch can be reached at 801-799-3000.

In our fourth case, Unified Police are looking for a man who stole items including valuable medical supplies from a van at the White Pine Trail Head in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Anyone who recognizes the man should call 801-214-4544.