× Traffic Alert: I-15 closures begin near Layton Hills Mall

LAYTON, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers I-15 will see intermittent lane closures between Hill Field Rd. and Antelope Dr.

Crews are building a crossing bridge in the area.

All traffic will be detoured off the freeway and onto surface streets to get around the closure.

These closures will allow crews to place beams over I-15 for a new overpass being constructed at 13th N. in Layton, just north of the Layton Hills Mall.

UDOT said this new east-west crossing over I-15 will reduce congestion at the Hill Field Road and Antelope Dr. interchanges and improve access to nearby businesses.

The closures will start at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, the closures begin at 10 p.m.

UDOT said the closures all lanes will be open by 9 a.m. at the latest.