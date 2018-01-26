Road to Success gives back to the community

Road to Success is Utah`s favorite online reading platform for elementary schools! Students can log their reading minutes, earn coins, and level up each week, while their teachers and parents receive weekly reading logs of their classroom`s reading minutes. Students can receive incentives from Utah businesses like FatCats, Arby`s, Magleby`s, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, and more to reward their daily reading habits! Each month, teachers can nominate their students as a Rockstar Reader. They pick one student from the nominations and they get to help FOX13's Brek Bolton deliver the weather forecast!
For more information on the program go to www.rtsutah.com