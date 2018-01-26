New IKON pass to include Snowbird, Deer Valley, Alta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Three Utah resorts are joining in a new season pass that will allow you access to more than 20 ski resorts in North America.

Snowbird, Deer Valley and Alta are included on the new IKON pass.

"Snowbird sees it as a really good opportunity for us to bring in new skiers and snowboarders from the East Coast the West Coast and points all around the Midwest and Canada to come in and see everything that's made Snowbird kind of famous around the world," Brian Brown said, Snowbird Communications Manager.

The IKON pass goes on sale this spring for the next ski season.

Officials said pricing and amenities included at each resort are still being sorted out and will be announced in about month or so.