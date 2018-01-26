× Juvenile hospitalized after accidental shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A teenage boy in Sandy was transported to a hospital after police believe he suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the incident occurred near 100 West Palmer Way. Sandy Police first tweeted about the incident around 4:50 p.m.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen of the Sandy Police Department said the patient is a 14-year-old male who appears to have accidentally shot himself, possibly in the leg. The teen was sent to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Nielsen said they are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

The incident is at least the second accidental shooting involving a juvenile reported in Utah this week. Thursday, a 4-year-old boy in Vernal was flown to a hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.