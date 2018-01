× Gas line break forces evacuations, road closures downtown

SALT LAKE CITY – A gas line break downtown led to evacuations and road closures Friday.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the break near 234 S. 200 E. evacuated at least four nearby buildings just after 11 a.m.

Edison St. was closed between 300 S. and 200 S.

Officials said construction crews hit the natural gas line.

No injuries have been reported.