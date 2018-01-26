Fitness expert Marci Bradley demonstrated and explained how certain exercises can help with everyday activities like getting up out of a chair, lifting a child, or even stepping out of the car. Most of the exercises can be done using a chair for assistance. To take a class or get personal training from Marci you can go to Xcel Fitness or TOSH.
Functional exercises that help with everyday activities
