‘Disgusting’ photos show raw meat-filled shopping carts at California grocery store

SAN JOSE, Calif. – A woman’s photos of Costco shopping carts being used to haul slabs of raw, uncovered meat into a Northern California grocery store are turning stomachs on social media and have prompted an investigation, according to KNTV.

“Beware: Costco shopping carts,” Loretta Seto posted on Facebook, along with the photos. “We were at the 99 Ranch Market across from this Costco and saw their vendors delivering meat with Costco shopping carts!! Talk about disgusting!”

The unsanitary drop-off allegedly happened at the 99 Ranch Market in San Jose, where Seto was shopping for supplies to prepare for a weekend barbecue, according to the station.

“I’m usually okay with sticking the kids in the seat of the basket, but this is a whole new level of gross,” Seto wrote Thursday. “Beware.”

99 Ranch commented on the post saying that the store “immediately discarded on-hand inventories of the related pork products” and filed a complaint against the vendor, identified by KNTV as Jim’s Farm Meat. Neither the meat wholesaler nor Costco immediately returned requests for comment.

The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health is now investigating the alleged incident, officials told NBC.