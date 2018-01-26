× Chiefs linebacker charged with possession of marijuana, other misdemeanor counts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, 26, is facing multiple misdemeanor charges, including possession of marijuana, after a traffic stop Thursday by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to court documents, Pierre-Louis is charged with possession of THC, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and lapsed registration.

Pierre-Louis made a video appearance before a Johnson County judge Friday afternoon.

He remains in the Johnson County jail on a $2,500 bond.

