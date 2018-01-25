Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why have your kids just eat fruits and veggies when you can try to get them to really enjoy eating fruits and veggies?

Amy Roskelly and Natalie Monson of Super Healthy Kids strive to give parents the tools they need to get their children to eat healthier and actually enjoy it. Through recipes that incorporate fruits and veggies in a various fun and different ways, they're helping families become healthier.

Check out their tips for raising a healthy family below!

Serve a fruit or a veggie with every meal.

Cook at least five meals a week at home with/for your family.

Include two (or more) food groups with every snack.

Eat a serving of healthy fats every day.

Have fewer than 16 grams of added sugar in your typical day.

Play hard-'break a sweat' once a day, preferably outside.

Eat a screen-free meal together at least once a day.

For more of Super Healthy Kids, visit their website here.