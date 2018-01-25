× Minor injuries after crash involving school bus in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Dispatch confirms there are minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in the Richmond/Lewiston area Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the crash occurred near 11600 North and US-91 shortly after 4 p.m.

The crash occurred in the Richmond/Lewiston area, which is north of Logan and near the Idaho border.

The crash involved a school bus and minor injuries were reported. Dispatch says Utah Highway Patrol has responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash and specific details about the nature and extent of the injuries were not immediately available.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.