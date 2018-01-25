× Heavy truck traffic, possible closures expected in City Creek Canyon during construction project

SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors to City Creek Canyon can expect heavy truck traffic starting January 30 and continuing through February 14 due to a construction project at Salt Lake City’s water treatment plant.

The plant is located three miles up the canyon, and during the window above trucks will be moving equipment into place for the four-month construction project.

“The Salt Lake City Public Utilities project team opted to keep the popular canyon open during the equipment staging process, but urges people to use extreme caution while walking, running and bicycling on the narrow and curving road,” a press release from Salt Lake City states. “Trucks transporting equipment will be outfitted with flashers for additional safety.”

The demolition and construction process will continue through late May, and there may be two to three full closures of the canyon during the project, “but every effort will be made to provide public access,” the press release states.

A temporary electronic sign at the canyon entrance will alert the public in the case of a closure.

The construction project comes after a routine inspection of the water treatment plant found structural damage in the roof and walls of a sub-building.

“We had to do this work without further delay,” said Blayde McIntire, SLCPU Project Manager. “We also know how the public loves using City Creek Canyon all year long. Our intention is to keep the canyon open through nearly all of this project, but we’re asking everyone to slow down, look around and just be very careful.”