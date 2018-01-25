× Filmmaker Warren Miller dies at 93

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. — Warren Miller, the iconic filmmaker known for his annual ski films, died Wednesday at his home in Orcas Island, Washington.

Miller produced more than 500 films “primarily covering outdoor pursuits, including surfing, sailing, and other water sports,” a posting on his website said. He also wrote 11 books and about 1,200 columns.

“Warren earned global acclaim and a passionate, multi-generational following for his annual ski feature film, which kicked off the ski season for more than 60 years, showing in hundreds of cities in the U.S. and around the world. Packed with adventure and exotic travel, Warren’s distinct, droll narration and humorous hijinks on the slopes highlighted his films,” the posting said.

Miller is survived by his wife, Laurie, two sons, one daughter and five grandchildren. He was 93.