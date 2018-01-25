Faith communities ask legislators to eliminate food sales tax, pass $100M housing crisis bond

SALT LAKE CITY – People from different faiths are gathering at the Utah State Capitol to ask legislators to pass a massive bond.

These groups say they want state leaders to issue a $100 million bond to address Utah’s housing crisis.

They also want the legislature to eliminate the sales tax on food.

The faith leaders are asking state lawmakers to lower the burden on low-income families while promoting better wages and more affordable housing so families and individuals do not end up homeless.

The coalition of religious communities is speaking at its Faith and Poverty Day event at the Capitol Thursday morning.