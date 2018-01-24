West Valley City firefighters post hilarious instructions for Hands Only CPR

CPR is serious business, but West Valley City Fire took a lighthearted approach to teaching the procedure in a recent video.

The footage features plenty of Utah-specific jokes, ranging from the Utah-BYU rivalry to the state’s love for green jello. The video also features disco, the Jazz Bear and information that could one day help you save a life.

Firefighters say mouth to mouth contact is not involved, and that all you need is your hands. Click here to learn more about Hands Only CPR classes from West Valley City Fire.

More general information is available at pushtosurvive.org.