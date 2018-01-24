The 5 most anticipated movies of 2018

Posted 1:30 pm, January 24, 2018, by

#5 Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, and Jeff Goldblum. Directed by J.A. Bayona, release date July 4th.

#4 Ready Player One

Starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, and Hannah John-Kamen. Directed by Steven Spielberg, in theatres March 30th. 

#3 Incredibles 2

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Holly Hunter, and Catherine Keener. Directed by Brad Bird opens June 15th. 

#2 Ocean’s 8

Starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Olivia Munn, Matt Damon, Katie Holms, and Rihanna. Directed by Gary Ross opens June 8th. 

#1 A Wrinkle in Time

Starring  Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Zach Galifianakis, Mindy Kaling, and Michael Pena. Directred by Ava DuVernay opens March 9th.