The 5 most anticipated movies of 2018

#5 Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, and Jeff Goldblum. Directed by J.A. Bayona, release date July 4th.
#4 Ready Player One
Starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, and Hannah John-Kamen. Directed by Steven Spielberg, in theatres March 30th.
#3 Incredibles 2
Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Holly Hunter, and Catherine Keener. Directed by Brad Bird opens June 15th.
#2 Ocean’s 8
Starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Olivia Munn, Matt Damon, Katie Holms, and Rihanna. Directed by Gary Ross opens June 8th.
#1 A Wrinkle in Time
Starring Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Zach Galifianakis, Mindy Kaling, and Michael Pena. Directred by Ava DuVernay opens March 9th.