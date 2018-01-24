× Teen taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Hillcrest High School

MIDVALE, Utah — A 16-year-old is in the hospital in good condition after he was struck by a truck in a crosswalk outside of Hillcrest High School Wednesday morning.

Jeff Haney with Canyons School District said the crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. in a crosswalk on 700 East near the rear entrance of Hillcrest High School.

The truck was going about 30 mph when it struck the 16-year-old junior. The driver remained at the scene of the crash and reported he or she did not see the teen prior to impact.

The teen was taken to a hospital with some injuries but in good condition. He is alert and talking to his parents. The teen’s family said his injuries include a broken femur and internal injuries.

Unified Police responded to the scene, and a school resource officer was the first to arrive, Haney said.

No students witnessed the crash, but the school provided crisis counselors for any students who needed them after hearing about the crash.

Haney said they will be calling a meeting with Midvale City to address crosswalk visibility, including the possibility of installing solar-powered flashing lights at the crosswalk in question.