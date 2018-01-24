Suspect arrested in Holladay serial robberies, one still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLADAY, Utah - Police have arrested a suspect after a string of robberies over the past two months; one suspect is still on the run.

Authorities said this is a huge break for detectives because the suspect is tied to at least a half-dozen convenience store and restaurant armed robberies.

The most recent one happened less than two weeks ago.

According to a federal complaint, Tevita Moala and another man robbed several businesses in the Holladay area last November and December.

Police said they allegedly hit the same Subway twice in just a matter of days, along with two 7-Eleven stores, a Mexican restaurant and a Domino’s s Pizza.

Several of those businesses are along Highland Dr. where officers almost caught the suspects during one incident.

Detectives now say the reason the suspects were able to disappear so quickly is they were living in a nearby apartment complex.

Officers said they are relieved to have Moala behind bars while the search continues for his alleged accomplice.

The robbery cases are being bundled together and handled in the federal court system under what’s called the Hobbs Act, essentially interfering with interstate commerce.

The penalties are severe; a conviction on just one count carries a term of 20 years in federal prison.

Unified Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information at (801) 743-7000.