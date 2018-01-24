SLCPD offers $4,500 reward in search for Riverton shooting suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is offering $4,500 for leading to the arrest of 33-year-old Justin Gary Llewelyn, who is still at large after a series of shootings in Riverton Saturday morning.

According to Unified Police, the shooting incidents began shortly after 6 a.m. when an officer interrupted Llewelyn, who was prowling cars near 4900 W 13400 in Riverton.

Police said the officer approached Llewelyn, who pulled out a gun and shot at him, then fled on foot.

“Moments later [Llewelyn] encountered another officer, shot at the officer’s vehicle and then exchanged fire with the officer,” a statement from UPD said.

Llewelyn then broke into a nearby house, shot the homeowner twice and stole a Nissan Murano from the residence.

The shootings prompted police to issue automated warnings to residents in Riverton and Herriman, urging them to stay inside their homes. Police lifted the shelter in place orders for Herriman and Riverton at 4:42 p.m. Saturday.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera addressed Llewelyn by name in a press conference held Saturday, urging him to turn himself in. Police have since arrested two of Llewelyn’s relatives, Tasha and Misty Llewelyn, who are now facing charges of obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information that may help police capture Justin Llewelyn is urged to Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-4420.