SLC Police seek help locating persons of interest in cold case homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for help locating two persons of interest in connection with a cold case homicide that occurred in 2007.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, authorities are looking for 43-year-old Rafael Gutierrez and 42-year-old Guadelupe Jimenez Martinez. Gutierrez is the man pictured to the left in the photo above while Martinez is the man on the right.

The two men are considered persons of interest in a homicide that occurred September 10, 2007 around 6:30 a.m. at 1054 North Victoria Way, Apartment #1 in Salt Lake City.

The victim in the homicide is identified as 39-year-old Maria Rosas Sanchez.

Police say it is possible the two persons of interest have returned to Mexico. Anyone with information about the location of the men is asked to call 801-799-3000.

“Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department. Then include any relevant information. Reference: Case # 07-168373.”