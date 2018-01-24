Salt Lake Community College shares tips on staying healthy and happy this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lorri Castro-Zenoni from Salt Lake Community College`s Center for Health and Wellness shared tips on staying happy and healthy during the cold winter months.

Tips on how to stay healthy.

• Wash Your Hands Frequently

• Stay Hydrated

• Eat more Vegetables

• Reduce excess sugar consumption

• Check your Vitamin D levels with your Health Care Provider

Eat foods high in Vitamin D:

Fish (Salmon, Ahi Tuna, Trout, Halibut, Flounder, Swordfish, Herring, sardines, Fish Roe), Milk (fortified) Almond Milk, Eggs, Shiitake Mushrooms, Cheese, Yogurt (fortified)

Tips on staying happy?

• Prioritize Sleep

• Plan time for physical activity

• Allow some downtime

• Have an attitude of gratitude (volunteer with a local organization)

• Spend time outside (walk the dog, snowshoe, hike, make a snowman (or woman)

• Spend time with others

