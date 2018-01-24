Salt Lake Community College shares tips on staying healthy and happy this winter

Lorri Castro-Zenoni from Salt Lake Community College`s Center for Health and Wellness shared tips on staying happy and healthy during the cold winter months.
Tips on how to stay healthy.
• Wash Your Hands Frequently
• Stay Hydrated
• Eat more Vegetables
• Reduce excess sugar consumption
• Check your Vitamin D levels with your Health Care Provider
Eat foods high in Vitamin D:
Fish (Salmon, Ahi Tuna, Trout, Halibut, Flounder, Swordfish, Herring, sardines, Fish Roe), Milk (fortified) Almond Milk, Eggs, Shiitake Mushrooms, Cheese, Yogurt (fortified)
Tips on staying happy?
• Prioritize Sleep
• Plan time for physical activity
• Allow some downtime
• Have an attitude of gratitude (volunteer with a local organization)
• Spend time outside (walk the dog, snowshoe, hike, make a snowman (or woman)
• Spend time with others
