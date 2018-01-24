Corelife Eatery opens up new location in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CoreLife Eatery brings clean, healthy and great tasting foods to everyone every day. They feature hearty bowls that are complete meals in themselves featuring greens, grains and bone broths. All of the ingredients are free of GMO’s, trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners and other artificial additives. The chicken and steak are sustainably raised, and never ever given antibiotics or hormones. They buy local when and wherever they can. They have two locations in Utah right now with more coming soon! Go here for more information.

American Fork

197 NW State Street

American Fork, UT 84003

Sandy

10395 S State St.

Sandy, UT 84070