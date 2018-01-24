× Hot Chocolate Cookies

1 cup butter, divided and room temperature

6 tablespoons baking cocoa

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

18 to 24 large marshmallows, cut in half

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Melt 1/3 cup butter in the microwave. Add chocolate, stir until smooth. Set aside.

Using a stand mixer beat remaining butter and sugars at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 to 5 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape sides of the bowl. Add egg and vanilla paste, beating until combined. Add chocolate mixture and sour cream. Mix until well combined.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Using a cookie scoop, drop dough 2 inches apart onto prepared pans.

Bake until almost done 8 to 10 minutes. Place half of the marshmallow on top of each cookie (cut edge down). Return to oven and cook for exactly 2 minutes and NO LONGER! Remove from pan and let cool completely on wire racks.

Frost with chocolate buttercream frosting.