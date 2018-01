Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the slogan says, "Are you Yeti for this?"

The 3rd Annual Yeti Bash is coming up February 2 at the Union Station in Ogden, with the Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race taking place the next day.

With an interactive art market, fat bike demo's, Yeti Yoga, Yeti Sightings and even a new beard and mustache competition, there will be no shortage of fun activities.

For more information, visit www.visitogden.com/yeti-bash