Trump tariff expected to hurt Utah solar companies

SALT LAKE CITY - President Donald Trump took his first major policy swipe at China, signing an order creating a 30 percent tariff on solar panels manufactured overseas, and the move could hurt some major Utah-based companies.

Among the Utah companies relying on supplies of solar panels from China: Vivint Solar.

"As one of the largest residential solar companies in the U.S., we are disappointed in the decision made by the Trump administration to set a tariff on imported solar panels," said Vivint Solar CEO David Bywater in a statement sent to Fox 13 News.

The tariff is meant to bolster U.S. manufacturers, according to President Trump.

"Our companies have been decimated and those companies are going to be coming back strong," said President Trump during an oval office signing ceremony.

Derek Miller, President and CEO of World Trade Center, Utah hopes the president reverses the decision.

"Tariffs any time get passed along to consumers. That means we're going to have higher solar costs here in the state of Utah, higher costs to do installation," said Miller.