Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOQUERVILLE, Utah - A deer in Toquerville survived a bitterly cold morning after taking a swim in a family's pool.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said, "Although the animal had no trouble taking the polar plunge, getting out proved to be problematic."

Sgt. Abbott pulled out the deer using some rope.

The report stated the deer didn't stick around for paperwork and ran away as soon as it was freed.