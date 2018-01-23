Two men, woman shot in Payson during argument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAYSON, Utah - Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Payson overnight.

Police say it started as a dispute between two men about 10:30 p.m. near 650 W. 500 S.

The argument escalated, prompting one of the men to pull out a gun and shoot the other man and a woman.

According to police, the man who was shot fired back and the pair shot 10 to 15 rounds at each other.

Both of the men were hit once and one of their wives was hit as well.

All three are expected to survive.

Officers said it's lucky no one else was hurt since the shooting was in a neighborhood.

Payson Police said they would like to speak with anyone who has information or surveillance video.