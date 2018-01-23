Things everyone should keep in their gym bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Health and fitness blogger April Tafoya has a list of gym bag essentials that not only make her workout better but keep her motivated. Check out the list below!

A Jump Rope : This is one of the easiest ways to warm up and get your heart rate pumping. Jump roping is an incredible cardiovascular workout that`s nostalgic and fun. I also love jump rope because it can be adapted for everyone. Simply pick up the pace or increase your jump power if you want a bigger challenge.

: This is one of the easiest ways to warm up and get your heart rate pumping. Jump roping is an incredible cardiovascular workout that`s nostalgic and fun. I also love jump rope because it can be adapted for everyone. Simply pick up the pace or increase your jump power if you want a bigger challenge. A Tennis Ball : Don`t let a knot in your back or shoulders nag at you while you workout. Keep a tennis ball on-hand to work the knot out! Either lay on the floor or lean against a wall with the ball underneath the tight muscle. Roll up and down the area with light pressure. When you feel the knot, hold the ball against it until you feel it release. Remember to keep breathing as it may feel uncomfortable!

: Don`t let a knot in your back or shoulders nag at you while you workout. Keep a tennis ball on-hand to work the knot out! Either lay on the floor or lean against a wall with the ball underneath the tight muscle. Roll up and down the area with light pressure. When you feel the knot, hold the ball against it until you feel it release. Remember to keep breathing as it may feel uncomfortable! Dry Hands® : For sweaty hands, I love a product called Dry Hands, it`s a liquid chalk that dries in seconds to improve your grip. It`s a game-changer for grip exercises like rows, pull-ups, and deadlifts. Outside of the gym, it`s great for golfing, tennis, and baseball, too.

: For sweaty hands, I love a product called Dry Hands, it`s a liquid chalk that dries in seconds to improve your grip. It`s a game-changer for grip exercises like rows, pull-ups, and deadlifts. Outside of the gym, it`s great for golfing, tennis, and baseball, too. Whole food protein bars: There`s a lot of artificial stuff in supplements these days; I try to find protein bars with minimal ingredients. RX Bar is a great one: they tell you right on the package exactly what`s inside. Consuming protein after a workout will help rebuild muscle fibers that were broken down during exercise.

There`s a lot of artificial stuff in supplements these days; I try to find protein bars with minimal ingredients. RX Bar is a great one: they tell you right on the package exactly what`s inside. Consuming protein after a workout will help rebuild muscle fibers that were broken down during exercise. Electrolyte Powder or Tablets: Electrolytes aren`t necessary every time you exercise, but if you start feeling fatigued, dizzy, or start cramping up, you are probably dehydrated. It`s good to have electrolytes stashed in your bag just in case! Nuun is my favorite brand: these tablets dissolve in water and contain potassium, magnesium, and sodium to replenish what`s lost when we sweat.

Electrolytes aren`t necessary every time you exercise, but if you start feeling fatigued, dizzy, or start cramping up, you are probably dehydrated. It`s good to have electrolytes stashed in your bag just in case! Nuun is my favorite brand: these tablets dissolve in water and contain potassium, magnesium, and sodium to replenish what`s lost when we sweat. Water

Your favorite music

Hand sanitizer and/or wipes

For more health and fitness, visit www.fuelingfunction.com or @fuelingfunction on Instagram